UrduPoint.com

EU May Ask Member States For Extra Contributions To Common Budget - European Commission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2023 | 10:01 PM

EU May Ask Member States for Extra Contributions to Common Budget - European Commission

The European Union may ask its members to provide additional contributions to the bloc's 2021-2027 budget to fund its support for industry and address the economic fallout caused by the Ukrainian conflict, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) The European Union may ask its members to provide additional contributions to the bloc's 2021-2027 budget to fund its support for industry and address the economic fallout caused by the Ukrainian conflict, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday.

"We need in a sense to replenish the EU budget, because many of the reserves were used during the first years," Dombrovskis said, as quoted by Bloomberg.

The news agency reported, citing an EU official, that member states would need to give additional national contributions to the budget during its mid-term review, expected to be completed this summer.

According to Bloomberg, the conflict in Ukraine and the subsequent economic crisis have put the EU budget "under severe strain."

In 2020, the EU adopted a 1.1 trillion euro ($1.2 trillion) budget for the period of 2021-2027. Additionally, the bloc approved a 750-million-euro rescue fund aimed at helping EU member states mitigate the economic effects of COVID-19 restriction measures.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Budget European Union Euro May 2020 Industry

Recent Stories

US Retail Sales Down Most in a Year in December - ..

US Retail Sales Down Most in a Year in December - Commerce Department

7 minutes ago
 Drug trafficker convicted in Faisalabad

Drug trafficker convicted in Faisalabad

46 seconds ago
 Moldovan President, European Investment Bank Presi ..

Moldovan President, European Investment Bank President Discuss Prospects of Coop ..

7 minutes ago
 US Has 64 Ongoing, Planned Ukraine Aid Oversight P ..

US Has 64 Ongoing, Planned Ukraine Aid Oversight Projects for 2023 - Inspectors ..

7 minutes ago
 Greek Prime Minister to Take Part in 2023 World Ec ..

Greek Prime Minister to Take Part in 2023 World Economic Forum - Office

7 minutes ago
 Taiwanese Foreign Minister Says China Could Try to ..

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Says China Could Try to Use Force in Taiwan in 2027

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.