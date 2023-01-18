EU May Ask Member States for Extra Contributions to Common Budget - European Commission

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) The European Union may ask its members to provide additional contributions to the bloc's 2021-2027 budget to fund its support for industry and address the economic fallout caused by the Ukrainian conflict, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday.

"We need in a sense to replenish the EU budget, because many of the reserves were used during the first years," Dombrovskis said, as quoted by Bloomberg.

The news agency reported, citing an EU official, that member states would need to give additional national contributions to the budget during its mid-term review, expected to be completed this summer.

According to Bloomberg, the conflict in Ukraine and the subsequent economic crisis have put the EU budget "under severe strain."

In 2020, the EU adopted a 1.1 trillion euro ($1.2 trillion) budget for the period of 2021-2027. Additionally, the bloc approved a 750-million-euro rescue fund aimed at helping EU member states mitigate the economic effects of COVID-19 restriction measures.