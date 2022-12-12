EU May Face 30Bln Cubic Meters of Gas Shortage in 2023 - European Commission

The European Union might experience a gas shortage of 30 billion cubic meters in 2023, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) The European Union might experience a gas shortage of 30 billion cubic meters in 2023, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

"I know from your datum that despite the actions that we have taken we might still face a gap of up to 30 billion cubic meter of gas next year," she said at a joint press-conference with Executive Director of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol.

She also suggested a three part solution to the possible gas deficit. First of all, according to the Commission's president, the EU must secure deliveries of liquefied natural gas, which this year amounted to 130 billion cubic meters.

Secondly, von der Leyen urged member states to agree on the joint purchasing mechanism as soon as possible, adding that "every day of delay comes with a price tag." Finally, the EU should prioritize the development of green energy, should become "big and fast" in terms of renewables, she added.

On November 11, the European Commission wrote in its Autumn 2022 Economic Forecast that the European Union might live through the winter of 2023-2024 without significant gas shortages, if it manages to stimulate a further reduction in demand and strengthen the diversification of supply, while gas storage facilities are not depleted during the coming winter and gas prices decline gradually in 2023.