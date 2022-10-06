UrduPoint.com

EU May Face Energy 'Price Explosion,' Supply Fall Over 8th Sanctions Package - Expert

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2022 | 06:20 PM

EU May Face Energy 'Price Explosion,' Supply Fall Over 8th Sanctions Package - Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The European Union may face energy "price explosion" as the bloc is moving forward with setting price caps on Russian oil, while the restrictions are likely to fail altogether as multiple supply chains will work to circumvent the sanctions leading to a possible derailment of energy supply, Damien Ernst, energy expert and professor at the University of Liege in Brussels, told Sputnik.

"Applying such a price cap is technically very difficult, and frankly I do not expect this measure to work. It is futile: multiple supply chain sales will be set up to circumvent the price caps, the market is always right. Russia refuses this oil price cap, which is understandable, and the risk of a total cut-off for Russian oil deliveries is great," Ernst said.

The expert has warned that the situation could "completely derail energy supply in Europe."

"All lights are red for oil prices. They may explode in the coming months!" he added.

Gas and electricity prices had experienced a "period of fever," but the price hike has slightly eased in recent weeks, with petrol trading around 1.6-1.7 Euros per liter ($1.58-1.68) at the pump and more expensive diesel at around two euros per liter, Ernst noted.

"It would hurt most European countries anyway, since the price hike affects all deliveries; it is a commodity market.

The United Kingdom or Norway would have the slight advantage of being producers as well but the price hike for Europeans, resulting from the price cap imposed by their governments would be felt everywhere in Europe. It will affect the whole European economy," Ernst also said.

A scenario of price surge exceeding 2.5 euros per liter is quite possible, with Europe having to turn to countries which do not approve of the bloc's approach and refuse the idea of price caps, the expert opined.

Earlier in the day, the EU agreed on the eighth package of sanctions against Russia over Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

Apart from a price cap on Russian crude, the new package of sanctions also includes economic measures and personal restrictions and provides for the expansion of the ban on import and export of goods such as steel products, machinery, chemicals, plastics, and cigarettes. It also prohibits the sale of civilian firearms, ammunition, spare parts, military vehicles and equipment to Russia as well as the provision of IT, engineering, and legal services to Russian companies and servicing crypto assets of Russian citizens.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Petrol Electricity Import Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Norway European Union Oil Vehicles Sale Liege Brussels Price United Kingdom May Market All From

Recent Stories

PITB to develop Human Resource & Finance Managemen ..

PITB to develop Human Resource & Finance Management Systems for TEPA for Workflo ..

40 minutes ago
 Malala Yousafzai joins Joyland as executive produc ..

Malala Yousafzai joins Joyland as executive producer

43 minutes ago
 realme's Coveted C Series Represents the Perfect U ..

Realme's Coveted C Series Represents the Perfect Union of Quality and Value for ..

45 minutes ago
 Audio leaks on ‘Cipher’ exposed true face of P ..

Audio leaks on ‘Cipher’ exposed true face of PTI Chairman: PM Shehbaz

54 minutes ago
 Junior League: Six teams to compete at Gaddafi Sta ..

Junior League: Six teams to compete at Gaddafi Stadium from today

2 hours ago
 Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets

Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.