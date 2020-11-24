UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU May Finally Agree On Financial Framework Before December Summit - Berlin

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

EU May Finally Agree on Financial Framework Before December Summit - Berlin

The European Union may finally agree on its financial package comprising a COVID-19 support fund and the bloc's next long-term budget before the December summit of the EU leaders, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The European Union may finally agree on its financial package comprising a COVID-19 support fund and the bloc's next long-term budget before the December summit of the EU leaders, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday.

"I am confident that due to a huge pressure that exists, it will be possible to reach a solution on this issue before the European Council's December summit ... I am sure that everyone is aware of the responsibility and will help to reach a solution in the coming days," Maas said at a forum.

He added that "difficult negotiations" were underway on this issue in a closed format.

The financial package comprising the 750 billion euro ($889 billion) COVID-19 support fund and the bloc's next seven-year budget was agreed between the European Parliament and the European Council on November 10. For the first time in its history, the EU will have a specific mechanism to protect the funds against "breaches of the rule of law," a decision negotiated on November 5.

Earlier in November, Poland and Hungary vetoed the long-term EU budget, as well as the coronavirus recovery package, disagreeing with the budget law clause that ties the availability of the money to the rule of law and respect for democratic standards in recipient countries. Both countries are under the formal EU process over concerns for judicial independence there.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Hungary had vetoed the European Union's budgetary package because it makes the access to shared funds conditional upon support of immigration which Brussels has long tried to pass off as commitment to "the rule of law."

The budget and the recovery package require the unanimous support of the EU member states. The EU leaders now have just weeks to agree on the budget, as it is set to enter into force in January and member states urgently need the funds to overcome the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Budget German European Union Brussels Independence Poland Hungary Euro Money January May November December Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Radio Pakistan starts test run transmission of Rad ..

4 minutes ago

Buzdar, Asim Bajwa discuss progress on CPEC projec ..

12 minutes ago

South Sudan Wants to Diversify Oil Exploration Sec ..

5 minutes ago

Universities Association Says Racial Inequities Pe ..

5 minutes ago

WEF to celebrate 'Pakistan Strategy Day' on Nov 25 ..

5 minutes ago

POL import bill shrinks 24.56 pc to $3.153 bln in ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.