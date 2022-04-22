EU May Impose Embargo on Russian Oil Imports Soon, No Date Yet - French Finance Minister

EU may impose an embargo on oil imports from Russia in the coming weeks, but there is no exact date yet, French Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire said on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) EU may impose an embargo on oil imports from Russia in the coming weeks, but there is no exact date yet, French Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire said on Friday.

"A ban on supply of oil from Russia is on the table now .

.. This issue may be resolved in the coming weeks, but there is no exact date yet," Le Maire told the BFMTV broadcaster.

The minister also noted that there is "resistance and concern" among EU members over the idea of imposing embargo on oil supplies from Russia.