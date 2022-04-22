UrduPoint.com

EU May Impose Embargo On Russian Oil Imports Soon, No Date Yet - French Finance Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2022 | 12:27 PM

EU May Impose Embargo on Russian Oil Imports Soon, No Date Yet - French Finance Minister

EU may impose an embargo on oil imports from Russia in the coming weeks, but there is no exact date yet, French Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire said on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) EU may impose an embargo on oil imports from Russia in the coming weeks, but there is no exact date yet, French Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire said on Friday.

"A ban on supply of oil from Russia is on the table now .

.. This issue may be resolved in the coming weeks, but there is no exact date yet," Le Maire told the BFMTV broadcaster.

The minister also noted that there is "resistance and concern" among EU members over the idea of imposing embargo on oil supplies from Russia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil May From

Recent Stories

Army officer martyred in exchange of fire with ter ..

Army officer martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in Balochistan

4 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 81,058 new COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 81,058 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 5,899 new COVID-19 infections, 5 ..

Malaysia reports 5,899 new COVID-19 infections, 5 more deaths

5 minutes ago
 Malaysia's inflation rises 2.2 pct on higher food ..

Malaysia's inflation rises 2.2 pct on higher food prices in March

5 minutes ago
 India reports 2,451 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 2,451 new COVID-19 cases

12 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 104164 cusecs water

IRSA releases 104164 cusecs water

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.