EU May Lose Up to 10% of GDP Due to COVID-19 Crisis - European Commission

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The coronavirus crisis may cost the European Union's economy up to 10 percent of its gross domestic product, the European Commission's Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said Monday.

"We will be coming out with our figures in early May but as the commission's president [Ursula von der Leyen] has put it the expected drop in GDP is between 5 and 10 percent ...

Indeed, it's primarily linked with problems related to COVID-19 and corresponding lockdown measures," Dombrovskis said at an online meeting with the European Parliament's committee on economic and monetary affairs.

He did not specify what the timeline was meant.

As of Monday, nearly 1.1 million COVID-19 cases have been reported in the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom, including more than 118,000 deaths, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.