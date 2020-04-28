UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU May Lose Up To 10% Of GDP Due To COVID-19 Crisis - European Commission

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 12:10 AM

EU May Lose Up to 10% of GDP Due to COVID-19 Crisis - European Commission

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The coronavirus crisis may cost the European Union's economy up to 10 percent of its gross domestic product, the European Commission's Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said Monday.

"We will be coming out with our figures in early May but as the commission's president [Ursula von der Leyen] has put it the expected drop in GDP is between 5 and 10 percent ...

Indeed, it's primarily linked with problems related to COVID-19 and corresponding lockdown measures," Dombrovskis said at an online meeting with the European Parliament's committee on economic and monetary affairs.

He did not specify what the timeline was meant.

As of Monday, nearly 1.1 million COVID-19 cases have been reported in the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom, including more than 118,000 deaths, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Parliament European Union United Kingdom May (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

46 minutes ago

852 new Muslims in Q1 2020: Mohammed bin Rashid Ce ..

1 hour ago

MoF participates in consultative AMF meeting for D ..

1 hour ago

’10 million meals’ campaign exceeds target wit ..

1 hour ago

UEFA releases 236 mn euros to aid member federatio ..

6 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz has deep socio-political analysis: Za ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.