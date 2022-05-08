UrduPoint.com

EU May Make Member States Share Gas If Russia Halts Supplies Abruptly - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2022 | 05:40 PM

EU May Make Member States Share Gas If Russia Halts Supplies Abruptly - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2022) The European Commission has developed a plan of action for the event of abrupt shutdown of gas deliveries from Russia under which member states with alternative suppliers will have to share their fuel with the rest, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Sunday, citing sources.

The Commission intends to finalize the plan on May 18, according to the report.

Brussels will draw on the regulations of supply security that went into effect in 2017 by introducing measures aimed at ensuring sufficient gas deliveries to households and key social institutions across the European Union, the sources told the newspaper, adding that the measures will also seek to alleviate economic and social impact of a possible emergency.

The European Commission will also reportedly introduce energy rationing, which would primarily affect industry by balancing competitive advantage of businesses in countries experiencing supply shortages with those that receive gas uninterrupted. This means that gas leveling measures will to some extent influence all EU member states.

"Some (states will be influenced), as they are directly affected by the cutoff.

Others (will be affected) because they would be obligated to reduce industrial consumption to aid their neighbors," the sources were quoted as saying.

The EU is now preparing the sixth package of sanctions against Russia for starting a military operation in Ukraine, with an oil embargo among the anticipated measures, yet EU member states remain disparate about the ability of the bloc to substitute Russian energy supplies, considering the bloc's heavy dependence on oil (24%) and gas (39.2%) from Russia. The situation was aggravated by the recent cutoff of Poland and Bulgaria from Russian gas due to their refusal to proceed with gas payments in rubles.

On April 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin's decree requiring gas payments in rubles went into effect. It stipulates that all contracts for pipeline gas deliveries with companies on the "unfriendly nations" list be settled in the Russian national Currency. The majority of the countries rejected Russia's demand, with EU officials and European leaders taking steps aimed at diversifying their gas supplies in the hope of subsequently abandoning Russian energy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia European Union Oil Vladimir Putin Bulgaria Poland April May Gas Sunday 2017 Event All From Industry Share

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

8 hours ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

17 hours ago
 Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine p ..

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

17 hours ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

17 hours ago
 No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactic ..

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.