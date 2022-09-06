UrduPoint.com

EU May Take Other Measures Amid Plans To Set Price Cap On Russian Gas - Spanish Minister

Published September 06, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The European Union might adopt a number of measures on gas, which could include gas tariffs, as the EU members are discussing introducing a limit on the price of Russian natural gas, Spanish Vice Prime Minister and Environmental Transition Minister Teresa Ribera said on Tuesday.

The minister said in an interview with Expansion newspaper that the EU would probably adopt a set of measures that would include tariffs on gas as well as quotas on emissions, adding that these measures should be "flexible" like the ones the EU introduced in its gas demand reduction plan in July.

According to Ribera, the EU energy ministers will have active talks on gas energy issues until Friday, as they will consider imposing price cap on natural gas, delivered to Europe through pipelines or by ships.

The Spanish minister also noted that she would propose talks with other gas suppliers to limit the power Russia has had in the European market as the major gas exporter to Europe.

Last Friday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU might introduce limits on the price of Russian natural gas after G7 finance ministers confirmed their intention to impose price caps for Russian oil as part of expanded sanctions against the country. Moscow, in turn, pledged to stop exporting Russian oil to the states that would apply the limits.

