UrduPoint.com

EU Member States Should Limit Gas Receiving Capacities From Russia, Belarus - Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2023 | 09:46 PM

EU Member States Should Limit Gas Receiving Capacities From Russia, Belarus - Commissioner

The EU Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council added to the proposal for the "gas package" the possibility for the union countries to temporarily limit capacities for receiving gas, including LNG, from Russia and Belarus, European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) The EU Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council added to the proposal for the "gas package" the possibility for the union countries to temporarily limit capacities for receiving gas, including LNG, from Russia and Belarus, European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Council added a security clause that allows member countries to limit energy imports from Russia and Belarus.

"I welcome the addition by the council that gives member states the possibility the temporarily restrict capacities for gas from Russia and Belarus," Simson said during a press conference after the meeting in Brussels.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Brussels Belarus Gas From

Recent Stories

Czech Minister Says Equal Access to Carbon-Free Te ..

Czech Minister Says Equal Access to Carbon-Free Technologies Needed, Including N ..

13 minutes ago
 Turkish President Erdogan's Candidacy Objected by ..

Turkish President Erdogan's Candidacy Objected by 3 Parties - Reports

13 minutes ago
 Special Ramazan video transmission of Radio Pakist ..

Special Ramazan video transmission of Radio Pakistan continues

13 minutes ago
 Six-year old boy dies after falling into open manh ..

Six-year old boy dies after falling into open manhole

14 minutes ago
 White House Pushes Back Against House Leader's Cri ..

White House Pushes Back Against House Leader's Criticism Biden Stalling Debt Lim ..

14 minutes ago
 Finland's President Says He Voted in Advance in Pa ..

Finland's President Says He Voted in Advance in Parliamentary Elections

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.