EU Member States Should Limit Gas Receiving Capacities From Russia, Belarus - Commissioner

The EU Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council added to the proposal for the "gas package" the possibility for the union countries to temporarily limit capacities for receiving gas, including LNG, from Russia and Belarus, European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) The EU Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council added to the proposal for the "gas package" the possibility for the union countries to temporarily limit capacities for receiving gas, including LNG, from Russia and Belarus, European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Council added a security clause that allows member countries to limit energy imports from Russia and Belarus.

"I welcome the addition by the council that gives member states the possibility the temporarily restrict capacities for gas from Russia and Belarus," Simson said during a press conference after the meeting in Brussels.