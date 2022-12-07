UrduPoint.com

EU Members Want To Lower Gas Price Cap To $230 - Reports

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2022 | 01:30 AM

EU Members Want to Lower Gas Price Cap to $230 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The EU member countries want to lower the gas price ceiling proposed by the European Commission from 275 Euros ($288) to 220 euros ($230) per megawatt hour, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

On November 22, the commission proposed a "safety ceiling" of 275 euros for gas futures on the TTF, Europe's main trading hub for natural resources. On November 24, EU energy ministers failed to reach agreement and scheduled a new meeting for December 13.

According to an amended version of the proposal obtained by the FT, the cap will be implemented if gas futures exceed 220 euros for just five days and are 35 euros higher than global liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices. Meanwhile, according to the initial plan, the ceiling would have been activated if the gas price had exceeded 275 euros for two weeks and the spread between prices on the TTF and LNG market had been at least 58 euros for more than 10 trading days.

In the entire history of the TTF, the price of gas futures surpassed 275 euros only for a couple of days in August.

The commission's proposal has instantly created divisions between EU members and caused caution among market experts. For example, Italy said that the mechanism seemed inefficient and could stimulate speculation, while the Association of European Energy Exchanges (Europex) noted that the cap could force market actors to resort to off-exchange trading, which, in turn, would bring serious risks for the financial stability of the EU.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Price Italy Hub August November December Gas Market From Agreement

Recent Stories

Morocco's win in FIFA WC thriller delights Preside ..

Morocco's win in FIFA WC thriller delights President, PM

60 minutes ago
 Two people shot dead

Two people shot dead

60 minutes ago
 PTI fighting for personal interests in country: Sa ..

PTI fighting for personal interests in country: Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

60 minutes ago
 Portugal v Switzerland World Cup starting line-ups ..

Portugal v Switzerland World Cup starting line-ups

60 minutes ago
 Biden May Announce Reelection Bid Shortly After Ne ..

Biden May Announce Reelection Bid Shortly After New Year Holidays - White House

1 hour ago
 APHC leader seeks world intervention to stop India ..

APHC leader seeks world intervention to stop Indian state terrorism in IIOJK

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.