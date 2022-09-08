UrduPoint.com

EU Ministerial Talk On Gas Price Cap May Come To Dead-End On Friday - Official

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2022 | 09:57 PM

Negotiations between the EU energy ministers on imposing a price cap on Russian gas may come to a dead-end on Friday, an EU official told Sputnik on condition of anonymity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Negotiations between the EU energy ministers on imposing a price cap on Russian gas may come to a dead-end on Friday, an EU official told Sputnik on condition of anonymity.

EU energy ministers will hold an informal meeting in Brussels on September 9 to exchange views on possible emergency measures to mitigate high energy prices.

"Everything is on the table but its also possible that it will be a dead-end tomorrow, there are intense communications now with the capitals of the member states which disagree in order to convince them. I think that the process of approving the price cap on Russian gas will be long and its not unlikely that this will even be part of the EU summit in October for a political solution," the official said.

