EU Ministers Agree To Macron-backed Eurozone Budget: Minister

Fri 14th June 2019

EU ministers agree to Macron-backed eurozone budget: minister

Luxembourg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :EU finance ministers agreed on the broad outlines of a eurozone budget early Friday, France's finance minister said, a key reform pushed by Paris that was scaled back amid deep resistance by the Netherlands.

"We did tonight what we had set out to do: we've created a genuine eurozone budget," Bruno Le Maire said after more than 12 hours of talks.

