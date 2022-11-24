EU Ministers Not Expected to Decide on Mechanism to Limit Gas Price Hikes Thursday- Source

- Home
Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2022 | 01:10 PM
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) The energy ministers of the EU countries are not expected to make decisions on the mechanism for limiting price spikes of gas futures on the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) at an extraordinary meeting on Thursday, an EU source told RIA Novosti.
Th agenda includes only discussions of the matter, the source said.