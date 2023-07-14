Open Menu

EU Ministers To Discuss Multiannual Financial Aid Worth $56Bln For Ukraine - Commission

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2023 | 02:10 PM

EU Ministers to Discuss Multiannual Financial Aid Worth $56Bln for Ukraine - Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) Economic and finance ministers of the European Union will discuss a multiannual financial support package of 50 billion Euros ($56 billion) for Ukraine during their meeting on Friday, European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said.

"Ministers are going to discuss for the first time European Commission's proposal on the review of the Multiannual Financial Framework, including Ukraine facility of 50 billion euros ... As part of this review of multiannual financial framework we have 50 billion euros Ukraine facility, which consists of 17 billion euros in grants and 33 million euros in loans," Dombrovskis said ahead of the meeting in Brussels.

The facility covers the period from 2024 to 2027, the commission's vice-president added, expressing hope that other donors will also make their contributions to provide financial help to Ukraine.

The EU has provided Ukraine with a funding of 9 billion euros so far this year, disbursing 1.5 billion euros on a monthly basis, Dombrovskis also said.

In December 2020, the EU countries adopted the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) worth 1.1 trillion euros for the period of 2021-2027. Along with the Next Generation EU recovery package, the MFF provides a framework regulating the annual budget of the European Union.

Last month, the European Commission proposed a mid-term revision of the MFF, increasing the funding by 75 billion euros for the remaining three-year period.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Budget European Union Brussels December 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Chad to UAE

33 minutes ago
 Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pak ..

Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pakistan within next 12 hours

46 minutes ago
 IMF deal: Pakistan expected to introduce mini-budg ..

IMF deal: Pakistan expected to introduce mini-budget for second review

55 minutes ago
 UAE, Mozambique sign MoU in workforce field

UAE, Mozambique sign MoU in workforce field

1 hour ago
 Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Tal ..

Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Talha

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of France on Na ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of France on National Day

2 hours ago
Shaheens gear up for ACC Men's Emerging teams Asia ..

Shaheens gear up for ACC Men's Emerging teams Asia Cup

3 hours ago
 IDB President assures PM of continued support to P ..

IDB President assures PM of continued support to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 July 2023

5 hours ago
 African World Cup 2026 qualifiers draw results in ..

African World Cup 2026 qualifiers draw results in surprising encounters

12 hours ago
 Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participat ..

Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participates in Emerging Peacemakers For ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business