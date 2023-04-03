EU Monitoring Oil Markets After Several OPEC+ States Announced Output Cuts - official

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The EU is monitoring the situation on oil markets after the announcement of several OPEC+ states to cut oil production starting from May until the end of 2023, European Commission spokesman Tim McPhie said on Monday.

"We have no immediate reaction to the comments (the OPEC+ announcement) over weekend, of course, we continue to follow the situation closely," McPhie told reporters.