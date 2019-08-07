UrduPoint.com
EU Monitoring Situation With Possible US Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 - Commission

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 04:36 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The European Union is monitoring the situation with potential US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 pipeline that is expected to bring gas from Russia to Europe, a spokesperson for the European Commission for climate action and energy said Wednesday.

Last week, the US Senate Foreign Relations committee backed sanctions against the pipeline. The House Committee on Foreign Affairs approved a similar bill in June.

"As regards the sanctions ... we follow that situation," Anna-Kaisa Itkonen told reporters.

