UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Moves To Adopt $360Bln Budget For 2020 - Press Release

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 08:47 PM

EU Moves to Adopt $360Bln Budget for 2020 - Press Release

The European Union moved one step closer to adopting a 320 billion euro ($360 billion) draft budget for 2020 on Wednesday after it was approved by the member states' ambassadors, the Council of the European Union said in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The European Union moved one step closer to adopting a 320 billion euro ($360 billion) draft budget for 2020 on Wednesday after it was approved by the member states' ambassadors, the Council of the European Union said in a press release.

"EU ambassadors today agreed the Council's position on the 2020 EU draft budget. Once formally adopted by the Council, this will serve as a mandate for the presidency in negotiations with the European Parliament," the press release read.

The council is expected to formally adopt its position on the draft in early September. The parliament will make its stance known in the second half of October.

The draft includes 166.8 billion Euros in commitments and 153.1 billion in payments, an uptick of 0.6 percent and 3.3 percent from 2019, respectively.

"The agreed figures are based on the premise that the UK will continue to participate fully in the financing and implementation of the EU budget until the end of 2020," the council said.

The biggest increase in funding will concern EU satellite navigation systems, energy infrastructure links and youth employment, with priority also given to climate action, border controls and commitments made to Turkey under a 2015 deal on migrant returns.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Turkey Parliament Budget European Union United Kingdom Euro September October Border 2015 2019 2020 From Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Medvedev on Gas Transit Through Ukraine: There Are ..

1 minute ago

Ryabkov Says Moscow Not Considering Possibility of ..

1 minute ago

Peace in Donbas Impossible to Achieve Without Russ ..

1 minute ago

Japan's High Court Rejects Bid to Halt Nuclear Rea ..

1 minute ago

Macron's Aide, Iranian Security Chief Discuss JCPO ..

7 minutes ago

UN Human Rights Experts Urge Iran to Provide Medic ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.