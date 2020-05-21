EU Mulling Aid for Virus-Hit Firms Left Without Support in Home Countries - Gentiloni

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Union is mulling offering aid to companies that have gone through a rough time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but are not receiving relief from their national governments, Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni told Germany's Handelsblatt

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The European Union is mulling offering aid to companies that have gone through a rough time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but are not receiving relief from their national governments, Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni told Germany's Handelsblatt.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday proposed establishing a so-called Recovery Fund, which would provide 500 billion Euros ($550 billion) in EU budget spending to support the sectors and regions that were hit hardest. The bloc is yet to reach a consensus on how fund the economy reboot.

"We are considering including a new tool in our recovery plan - solvency aid to companies that are not receiving support in their home countries," Gentiloni said in the interview, published on Thursday.

According to the commissioner, such aid is important for pan-European value chains, in particular, in the car industry. The official warned that if one element fails, it will affect all the others.

The EU should also make every effort to help tourism, which makes a significant contribution to economy's productivity, especially in southern Europe, Gentiloni added.