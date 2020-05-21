UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Mulling Aid For Virus-Hit Firms Left Without Support In Home Countries - Gentiloni

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 07:28 PM

EU Mulling Aid for Virus-Hit Firms Left Without Support in Home Countries - Gentiloni

The European Union is mulling offering aid to companies that have gone through a rough time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but are not receiving relief from their national governments, Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni told Germany's Handelsblatt

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The European Union is mulling offering aid to companies that have gone through a rough time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but are not receiving relief from their national governments, Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni told Germany's Handelsblatt.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday proposed establishing a so-called Recovery Fund, which would provide 500 billion Euros ($550 billion) in EU budget spending to support the sectors and regions that were hit hardest. The bloc is yet to reach a consensus on how fund the economy reboot.

"We are considering including a new tool in our recovery plan - solvency aid to companies that are not receiving support in their home countries," Gentiloni said in the interview, published on Thursday.

According to the commissioner, such aid is important for pan-European value chains, in particular, in the car industry. The official warned that if one element fails, it will affect all the others.

The EU should also make every effort to help tourism, which makes a significant contribution to economy's productivity, especially in southern Europe, Gentiloni added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Budget European Union Car Germany Angela Merkel All From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Cooperation and solidarity are way forward to tack ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on integrating and ..

46 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves housing gr ..

2 hours ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday 21 ..

3 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather forecast for Multan

3 minutes ago

Heritage division tends to promote tourism on 100 ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.