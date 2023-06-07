EU Mulls Mandatory Ban on Use of Huawei Equipment to Build 5G Networks - Reports

The European Union is considering a mandatory ban on its member states from using equipment from companies that could pose a security threat to the 5G network, including Chinese telecom giant Huawei, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the discussions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The European Union is considering a mandatory ban on its member states from using equipment from companies that could pose a security threat to the 5G network, including Chinese telecom giant Huawei, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the discussions.

The newspaper reported that the ban is being considered amid growing EU concerns that some companies operating in Europe could be used by foreign national governments to gather information and interfere with European 5G communications. So far, only a third of EU members have banned Huawei from building 5G, the report said.

"This is too few. And it exposes the union's collective security," EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

In 2020, the European Commission pushed for the strengthening of 5G security and issued recommendations to that effect, which included, for example, buying the equipment from vendors deemed safe by the EU.

However, the directive has been ignored by most European countries, bringing the recommendations closer to being turned into a mandatory ban, the report said.

The EU is expected to report on its progress in implementing the recommendations next week, the newspaper said, adding that new regulations forcing a ban are unlikely to be adopted before the current European Commission's term ends in 2024.

The issue of Chinese companies participating in the rollout of 5G networks in Europe has been controversial for several years. The United States, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and New Zealand have banned the use of Huawei's 5G equipment due to espionage concerns.