UrduPoint.com

EU Mulls Mandatory Ban On Use Of Huawei Equipment To Build 5G Networks - Reports

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2023 | 09:33 PM

EU Mulls Mandatory Ban on Use of Huawei Equipment to Build 5G Networks - Reports

The European Union is considering a mandatory ban on its member states from using equipment from companies that could pose a security threat to the 5G network, including Chinese telecom giant Huawei, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the discussions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The European Union is considering a mandatory ban on its member states from using equipment from companies that could pose a security threat to the 5G network, including Chinese telecom giant Huawei, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the discussions.

The newspaper reported that the ban is being considered amid growing EU concerns that some companies operating in Europe could be used by foreign national governments to gather information and interfere with European 5G communications. So far, only a third of EU members have banned Huawei from building 5G, the report said.

"This is too few. And it exposes the union's collective security," EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

In 2020, the European Commission pushed for the strengthening of 5G security and issued recommendations to that effect, which included, for example, buying the equipment from vendors deemed safe by the EU.

However, the directive has been ignored by most European countries, bringing the recommendations closer to being turned into a mandatory ban, the report said.

The EU is expected to report on its progress in implementing the recommendations next week, the newspaper said, adding that new regulations forcing a ban are unlikely to be adopted before the current European Commission's term ends in 2024.

The issue of Chinese companies participating in the rollout of 5G networks in Europe has been controversial for several years. The United States, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and New Zealand have banned the use of Huawei's 5G equipment due to espionage concerns.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Europe China Canada European Union Progress Estonia United Kingdom United States Sweden Lithuania Latvia Denmark 5G 2020 Market From New Zealand Huawei

Recent Stories

Sharjah&#039;s DGR discusses boosting cooperation ..

Sharjah&#039;s DGR discusses boosting cooperation with Uzbekistan

35 minutes ago
 HCCI President urges govt to resolve Rs. 600 billi ..

HCCI President urges govt to resolve Rs. 600 billion circular debt issue via ren ..

23 minutes ago
 PM nominates Najam Sethi as candidate for post of ..

PM nominates Najam Sethi as candidate for post of PCB chairman

37 minutes ago
 Three shops sealed for selling LPG on higher rates ..

Three shops sealed for selling LPG on higher rates

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan Sports Journalists Federation restored

Pakistan Sports Journalists Federation restored

34 minutes ago
 IPRI holds seminar on 'Developments in Middle East ..

IPRI holds seminar on 'Developments in Middle East'

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.