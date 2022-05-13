EU Mulls Shelving Russian Oil Embargo as Hungary Blocks 6th Package of Sanctions - Reports

The EU is considering a way to get around Hungary's reluctance to ban Russian oil, namely postponing this part of the sixth package of sanctions and move ahead with other measures, Politico reported on Friday, citing EU diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) The EU is considering a way to get around Hungary's reluctance to ban Russian oil, namely postponing this part of the sixth package of sanctions and move ahead with other measures, Politico reported on Friday, citing EU diplomats.

There is indeed an idea floating to split up the package as we're agreed on 90 percent of it, so moving forward with everything but the oil ban," one EU diplomat told the news outlet.

At the same time, the diplomat noted that separating the oil embargo would "send a bad signal," prompting other countries to oppose it.