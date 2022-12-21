EU Must Financially Support Moldova This Winter - EU Parliament President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The European Union must provide financial support to the Moldovan leadership, since this winter will be very difficult for the country due to the ongoing energy crisis, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola told Romanian news agency Agerpres.

"In Moldova the winter will be very difficult. But it has the right leadership to address those challenges. We need to prop up that leadership, we need to assist that leadership, not only politically, but also financially," Metsola said.

The EU authorities should look at Moldova, which has been granted an EU candidate status, as a member of the big family and "fling the doors wide open," the head of the European Parliament was quoted as saying by the news agency.

At the same time, Moldova, just like every country on the path of EU membership, must fulfill certain obligations on human rights, for which the EU stands, Metsola reportedly added. Those, in particular, include rule of law, media freedom, protection of journalists, protection of minorities and others.

On June 23, the European Commission recommended granting an EU candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova. In October, the latter held the first meeting of the EU integration commission, which discussed the need for reforms in various areas and called for the creation of 35 working groups to make local legislation correspond to European standards.