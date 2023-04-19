EU Natural Gas Consumption Falls by 17.7% in August 2022-March 2023 - Eurostat

The European Union's consumption of natural gas dropped by 17.7% in the period from August 2022 to March 2023, compared with the average gas consumption for the same months between 2017 and 2022, Eurostat, the statistical office of the EU, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The European Union's consumption of natural gas dropped by 17.7% in the period from August 2022 to March 2023, compared with the average gas consumption for the same months between 2017 and 2022, Eurostat, the statistical office of the EU, said on Wednesday.

Most EU countries met the target of a 15% reduction in natural gas consumption, except Slovakia, Spain, Poland, Slovenia and Belgium, where the decline was smaller, and Malta, which saw a 12.

7 percent increase in the observed period, the statement read.

Consumption fell the most in Finland (-55.7%), Lithuania (-40.5%) and Sweden (-37.2%), Eurostat also said.

EU member states agreed last July to cut their national gas consumption by 15% between August 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023 to reduce its member states' reliance on Russia for energy. The EU executive will conduct a gas supply review by May to consider extending the reduction target.