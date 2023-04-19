UrduPoint.com

EU Natural Gas Consumption Falls By 17.7% In August 2022-March 2023 - Eurostat

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2023 | 07:20 PM

EU Natural Gas Consumption Falls by 17.7% in August 2022-March 2023 - Eurostat

The European Union's consumption of natural gas dropped by 17.7% in the period from August 2022 to March 2023, compared with the average gas consumption for the same months between 2017 and 2022, Eurostat, the statistical office of the EU, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The European Union's consumption of natural gas dropped by 17.7% in the period from August 2022 to March 2023, compared with the average gas consumption for the same months between 2017 and 2022, Eurostat, the statistical office of the EU, said on Wednesday.

"The EU consumption of natural gas has dropped by 17.7% in the period August 2022-March 2023, compared with the average gas consumption for the same months (August-March) between 2017 and 2022," Eurostat said in a statement.

Most EU countries met the target of a 15% reduction in natural gas consumption, except Slovakia, Spain, Poland, Slovenia and Belgium, where the decline was smaller, and Malta, which saw a 12.

7 percent increase in the observed period, the statement read.

Consumption fell the most in Finland (-55.7%), Lithuania (-40.5%) and Sweden (-37.2%), Eurostat also said.

EU member states agreed last July to cut their national gas consumption by 15% between August 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023 to reduce its member states' reliance on Russia for energy. The EU executive will conduct a gas supply review by May to consider extending the reduction target.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia European Union Same Spain Belgium Poland Slovakia Slovenia Sweden Finland Lithuania Malta March May July August Gas 2017 From

Recent Stories

MBM Holding signs MoU with Portland Holdings to co ..

MBM Holding signs MoU with Portland Holdings to collaborate in nuclear medicine, ..

5 minutes ago
 Girl killed, two injured in accident in Faisalabad ..

Girl killed, two injured in accident in Faisalabad

12 minutes ago
 Secretary Excise and Taxation Masood Mukhtar inspe ..

Secretary Excise and Taxation Masood Mukhtar inspects wheat procurement centers

12 minutes ago
 Canada's Largest Public Sector Union Begins Nation ..

Canada's Largest Public Sector Union Begins Nationwide General Strike, Holds Pic ..

15 minutes ago
 Moscow Says to Respond to Moldova's Decision to De ..

Moscow Says to Respond to Moldova's Decision to Declare Russian Diplomat Persona ..

17 minutes ago
 39 commercial vehicles challaned for overcharging

39 commercial vehicles challaned for overcharging

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.