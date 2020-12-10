EU Needs Line of Demarcation Between Budgetary Control, Rule of Law Control - Morawiecki

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki expressed the belief on Thursday that the European Union should figure out a line between budgetary control and the rule of law control, and pointed to Warsaw's fear of being attacked "in an unjustified way."

Poland and Hungary had been facing calls to drop their veto of the 2021-2028 EU budget over the rule of law clause. On Wednesday, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that a preliminary agreement on the European budget had been drafted as a result of "very fierce effort" by Poland, Hungary and the German presidency.

"Europe needs COVID-19 funds and the multiannual financial framework to be agreed. But Europe needs also certainty of legal solutions.

To maintain this, we have to avoid any arbitrary and politically motivated decisions. This is why we were in discussion to work out precise conclusions which are very clear from the point of view where is the line of demarcation between budgetary control and all the anti-corruption and anti-fraud regulations, which we completely support, and all the rule of law regulations, which are clearly set out in the treaties ... Mixing the two creates a very dangerous situation, where politically motivated premises may stand behind the mechanism of attacking any country. Today, we fear that we might be attacked in an unjustified way, but of course, in the future any country [may be]," Morawiecki said ahead of the European Council.