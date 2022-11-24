EU Needs 'More Realistic' Market Correction Mechanism - Greek Energy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) The European Union needs a "more realistic" market correction mechanism to tackle rising gas prices, Greek Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas said on Thursday.

"For sure, a correction mechanism, which is going to be more realistic because even during August when we suffered from skyrocketing gas prices this correction mechanism could not be applied, could not be triggered, so for sure it needs to be different, more reasonable and of course it needs to be the one it will help us to bring down the gas prices," Skrekas said ahead of the extraordinary EU energy ministerial meeting.

The minister noted that the EU should act as soon as possible, without wasting time, to cope with the rapidly rising gas prices that threaten European households and businesses.

"Setting a ceiling at 275 Euros ($286) is not actually a ceiling, energy crisis is shocking the households and the businesses and for this reason we should do something," Skrekas added.

The minister considers a realistic gas ceiling lies in the range between 150 and 200 euros. Skrekas believes that such a ceiling will help the EU reduce gas and electricity prices, which is a major challenge for Europe ahead of winter.

Since 2021, energy prices in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, energy prices accelerated their rise. Energy security rose to the top of both global and national agendas, with European governments forced to resort to contingency measures.