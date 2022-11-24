UrduPoint.com

EU Needs 'More Realistic' Market Correction Mechanism - Greek Energy Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2022 | 02:20 PM

EU Needs 'More Realistic' Market Correction Mechanism - Greek Energy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) The European Union needs a "more realistic" market correction mechanism to tackle rising gas prices, Greek Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas said on Thursday.

"For sure, a correction mechanism, which is going to be more realistic because even during August when we suffered from skyrocketing gas prices this correction mechanism could not be applied, could not be triggered, so for sure it needs to be different, more reasonable and of course it needs to be the one it will help us to bring down the gas prices," Skrekas said ahead of the extraordinary EU energy ministerial meeting.

The minister noted that the EU should act as soon as possible, without wasting time, to cope with the rapidly rising gas prices that threaten European households and businesses.

"Setting a ceiling at 275 Euros ($286) is not actually a ceiling, energy crisis is shocking the households and the businesses and for this reason we should do something," Skrekas added.

The minister considers a realistic gas ceiling lies in the range between 150 and 200 euros. Skrekas believes that such a ceiling will help the EU reduce gas and electricity prices, which is a major challenge for Europe ahead of winter.

Since 2021, energy prices in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, energy prices accelerated their rise. Energy security rose to the top of both global and national agendas, with European governments forced to resort to contingency measures.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Energy Crisis European Union February August Gas Market From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

5 hours ago
 British medic set to train to become first 'parast ..

British medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

14 hours ago
 Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Con ..

Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Confirmed Relevance of Format - K ..

14 hours ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Re ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Refiners Boost Fuel Inventories ..

14 hours ago
 Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operatio ..

Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.