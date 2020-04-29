UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Needs Plan On Protecting Infrastructure, Supply Chains In Case Of New Pandemics -Berlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 11:24 PM

EU Needs Plan on Protecting Infrastructure, Supply Chains in Case of New Pandemics -Berlin

The European Union should develop a plan on how to protect essential infrastructure and cross-border supply chains in case of new pandemics, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The European Union should develop a plan on how to protect essential infrastructure and cross-border supply chains in case of new pandemics, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Wednesday.

"As I have said yesterday during a session of [EU] energy ministers, In the future, we need to have a plan at the European level on how we can protect critical infrastructure and cross-border supply chains in case pandemics like this [COVID-19] will happen again," Altmaier said during a press conference.

The minister added that the coronavirus response in some countries affected supply chains, affecting production. Altmaier also said that the EU should avoid the situation when countries would attempt to produce all essential products domestically.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

German European Union All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADGM announces further incentives to support busin ..

41 minutes ago

TAQA shareholders approve transaction to accelerat ..

41 minutes ago

UAE joins call for green recovery from COVID-19 at ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends medical aid to the Philippines in fight ..

2 hours ago

Majlis Mohamed Bin Zayed hosts its first virtual l ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s leadership working diligently in response ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.