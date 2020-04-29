EU Needs Plan on Protecting Infrastructure, Supply Chains in Case of New Pandemics -Berlin

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The European Union should develop a plan on how to protect essential infrastructure and cross-border supply chains in case of new pandemics, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Wednesday.

"As I have said yesterday during a session of [EU] energy ministers, In the future, we need to have a plan at the European level on how we can protect critical infrastructure and cross-border supply chains in case pandemics like this [COVID-19] will happen again," Altmaier said during a press conference.

The minister added that the coronavirus response in some countries affected supply chains, affecting production. Altmaier also said that the EU should avoid the situation when countries would attempt to produce all essential products domestically.