EU Needs Several Weeks to Discuss Ban on Russian Oil Supplies - French Finance Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire suggested on Thursday that the European Union need several weeks to discuss ban on Russia's oil supplies to reach a final agreement.

"Stopping oil supplies will be the most painful for Russia.

As we, France, said on Monday, we are ready for it ... Then, it is necessary to convince other countries. We cannot do it (stop oil supplies from Russia) by ourselves. It would not make any sense," Le Maire told the France Info radio station.

The minister also proposed that "(the EU) take a few more weeks to come to a decision together to ban Russian oil supplies."