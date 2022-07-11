EU Needs Time to Adapt Industry Before Banning Russian Gas - European Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) The European Union needs time for European industry to preparing for when Russian gas is banned, Tim McPhie, the European Commission's spokesman for climate action and energy, said on Monday.

"There is a clear political decision up to the highest level across Europe that we need to end as soon as possible our dependance on Russian fossil fuels. Now we've adopted sanctions which will come into place on coal and on oil, and on gas we need a little bit more time in terms of adapting European industry," McPhie said during a briefing.

EU member countries sanctioned Russia after it launched a military operation in Ukraine in February. The European Union has since imposed six packages of sanctions hitting Russia's banking, finances and media, government officials, and lawmakers, as well as coal and oil imports from Russia. Several European leaders have called on Brussels to include a ban on Russian gas in the future seventh package.