EU Not Able to Completely Replace Russian Gas - Russian Envoy in Brussels

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The European Union is not able to completely replace Russia's gas to date, as it does not have many opportunities to significantly increase the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG), Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said in an interview with Sputnik.

The European Commission is now discussing with the US and a number of other countries the possibility of expanding LNG supplies to the bloc. The US, however, cannot supply gas in volumes that would cover all the needs of the EU, the diplomat said.

"To date, the European Union is not physically able to completely replace our gas.

It will really be easier for it to immediately switch to firewood, giving up on all its 'green' principles," Chizhov said.

The diplomat also noted that LNG supplies from Qatar and some other countries are contracted "for years to come." Therefore, the EU does not have many opportunities to significantly increase LNG imports, he said.

"In addition, the gas sector in the US has been privatized. When prices are higher in Asia, LNG goes there. As it was last year, when not much American liquefied gas reached Europe," the official added.