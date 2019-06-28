EU Not Ready Yet to Use INSTEX to Service Transactions on Iranian Oil Exports - Ryabkov

The EU is not yet ready to use the special mechanism for trade with Iran bypassing US sanctions - INSTEX - to service transactions on the export of Iranian oil, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday

"Our European colleagues are starting to talk about how difficult it was to create INSTEX, how complicated the mechanism is, unprecedented, that they themselves didn't expect to be in such a difficult situation. That is, now, let's focus on what's done, let's see how it goes, and then we'll see," Ryabkov said after the meeting of the Joint Commission on the JCPOA in Vienna.