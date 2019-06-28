UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Not Ready Yet To Use INSTEX To Service Transactions On Iranian Oil Exports - Ryabkov

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 11:58 PM

EU Not Ready Yet to Use INSTEX to Service Transactions on Iranian Oil Exports - Ryabkov

The EU is not yet ready to use the special mechanism for trade with Iran bypassing US sanctions - INSTEX - to service transactions on the export of Iranian oil, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The EU is not yet ready to use the special mechanism for trade with Iran bypassing US sanctions - INSTEX - to service transactions on the export of Iranian oil, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday.

"Our European colleagues are starting to talk about how difficult it was to create INSTEX, how complicated the mechanism is, unprecedented, that they themselves didn't expect to be in such a difficult situation. That is, now, let's focus on what's done, let's see how it goes, and then we'll see," Ryabkov said after the meeting of the Joint Commission on the JCPOA in Vienna.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iran Russia Oil Vienna

Recent Stories

Nord Stream 2 AG Says Withdrew Application for Mai ..

27 seconds ago

PACE Delegation to Visit Ukraine on July 2-3 Ahead ..

29 seconds ago

US Congressman Asks State, Treasury Departments to ..

30 seconds ago

Mexican President Says to Provide Employment to 40 ..

35 seconds ago

Russia's Aeroflot Ready to Sign Contract for Purch ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Man Wanted for Illegal Banking Activities ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.