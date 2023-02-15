EU Not Ruling Out Joint Gas Purchases Through Long-Term Contracts - EU Commission

The European Union does not rule out the possibility of joint gas purchases, including through long-term contracts, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said at an event in the United States, broadcast on the commission's website

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The European Union does not rule out the possibility of joint gas purchases, including through long-term contracts, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said at an event in the United States, broadcast on the commission's website.

"What I hear a lot is long-term contracts. We are ready for them," he said, speaking about the forthcoming joint purchases of gas by the European Union.

"We definitely want to come up with this common purchase proposal by mid-April, before the filling season starts," Sefcovic said. "Every week of delay could cost us billions."