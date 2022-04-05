UrduPoint.com

EU Not Taking Any Measures On Gas Embargo Against Russia Now - Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2022 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The European Union does not yet plan to introduce measures regarding the import of gas from Russia, European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni said at a press conference.

"The situation we are facing is justifying the fact that we take new measures. We are not taking now measures on a gas embargo, but in the future I think this is not off the table and it is connected to the evolution of the war," he said.

