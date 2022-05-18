- Home
- Business
- News
- EU Offers to Allocate Some $9.5Bln to Ukraine in 2022 as New Macro-Financial Assistance
EU Offers To Allocate Some $9.5Bln To Ukraine In 2022 As New Macro-Financial Assistance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2022 | 05:09 PM
The European Union has offered Ukraine additional relief package worth up to 9 billion euros ($9.5 billion) in 2022, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) The European Union has offered Ukraine additional relief package worth up to 9 billion Euros ($9.5 billion) in 2022, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.
"We are proposing for Ukraine to top up the significant short term relief we have provided until now with exceptional macro-financial assistance ... of up to 9 billion euros in 2022," von der Leyen told reporters.