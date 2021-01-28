UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Opens Price-fixing Probe Against Sweets Giant Mondelez

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 05:19 PM

EU opens price-fixing probe against sweets giant Mondelez

The EU's powerful antitrust authorities opened an in-depth probe on Thursday into allegations of price-fixing by Mondelez, the global confectioner of major snack brands, including Toblerone, Oreo and Cadbury

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The EU's powerful antitrust authorities opened an in-depth probe on Thursday into allegations of price-fixing by Mondelez, the global confectioner of major snack brands, including Toblerone, Oreo and Cadbury.

"We are opening a formal investigation to see whether Mondelez, a key producer of these products, might have restricted free competition" in Europe, EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

Mondelez is one of the largest producers of chocolate, biscuits and coffee in the world, with sales in Europe worth tens of billions of Euros every year, the EU commission said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Europe Billion

Recent Stories

104,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

6 minutes ago

Type Or Paste Your Text Here To Convert Chairman J ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan is looking forward to work with new US ad ..

13 minutes ago

UK court orders to extradite Arif Naqvi to US

36 minutes ago

KP revives magisterial system in Swabi after 20 ye ..

2 minutes ago

Covid-19: Timing restriction for outdoor dining li ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.