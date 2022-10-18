UrduPoint.com

EU Opposition Unlikely To Deter Creation Of Gas Hub In Turkey - Turkish Politician

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2022 | 05:00 PM

EU Opposition Unlikely to Deter Creation of Gas Hub in Turkey - Turkish Politician

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) Any position of the European Union on the creation of a gas hub in Turkey will have minimal impact on the implementation of the idea, if Russia and Turkey decide to stand together focusing on mutual benefits, Ozturk Yilmaz, the head of Turkey's Innovation Party, told Sputnik.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that Moscow redirect gas flows from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to Turkey. The Russian leader discussed the idea with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during their face-to-face meeting in Astana, after which the two presidents instructed their respective state bodies to begin work on Putin's proposal without delay.

"Whatever decision the EU takes, that is going to affect Turkey, but I think the more important thing here is not a EU reaction, but how resilient Russia and Turkey are going to stand against this reaction. This is more important than the reaction. Turkey and Russia firmly standing are more important," Yilmaz said.

According to the politician, Ankara and Moscow are quite likely to agree on a common stance on the issue, since the gas hub creation can bring benefits to both parties. Moreover, it will have a positive impact on the reputation of the Russian and Turkish leaders. In particular, the implementation of Putin's proposal will increase Erdogan's chances of winning the 2023 presidential election.

"Erdogan can exploit this to get benefit, that is for sure. Putin can also get some benefit through showing that he is punishing the European countries by redirecting the flow of gas designed for Europe," Yilmaz added.

At the same time, despite the obvious benefits, the promising idea, if implemented, will not be enough to get Turkey out of the current economic crisis, the politician said.

"The crisis is more deep-routed, structural and not easy to be solved. There must be some investments in Turkey to create jobs, decrease inflation and increase export. Structural attempts must be made to overcome the economic crisis," he explained.

When asked whether Ankara would be able to ensure the security of the proposed energy hub, Yilmaz argued that Turkey has the necessary capacity for preventing attacks similar to the Nord Stream pipelines. He also recalled that the country had proved to be Russia's credible partner.

"Turkey is trying to resolve the problem, to resolve all the problems through amicable ways, through negotiations, through dialogue. And Russia is a very important partner for us, we can't lose the friendship of Russia despite the fact that we have some concern about the ongoing events. But we want to maintain the friendship. We can't act like Europeans, we can't do (anything) like that," Yilmaz said.

In late September, leaks were registered in the Nord Stream gas pipelines, which play a key role in the transit of Russian gas to Europe. The Swedish and Danish authorities suspect the leaks to be the result of sabotage. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Europe Turkey European Union Nord Astana Vladimir Putin Same Ankara Hub Tayyip Erdogan September Gas All From Jobs

Recent Stories

Proposals And Initiatives Of The President Of Turk ..

Proposals And Initiatives Of The President Of Turkmenistan At «The Central Asia ..

38 minutes ago
 Participation Of The President Of Turkmenistan In ..

38 minutes ago
 US Deputy Chief of Mission visits UVAS Ravi Campus ..

US Deputy Chief of Mission visits UVAS Ravi Campus, discusses with Vice-Chancell ..

43 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka clinches big win against ..

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka clinches big win against UAE

47 minutes ago
 World's first 60 MP OIS-enabled front camera phone ..

World's first 60 MP OIS-enabled front camera phone - Infinix ZERO 20 now availab ..

50 minutes ago
 SC acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, accomplice in 2012 Shah ..

SC acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, accomplice in 2012 Shahzeb’s murder case

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.