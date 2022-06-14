UrduPoint.com

EU Organizes Business Forum To Boost Trade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2022 | 06:10 PM

EU organizes business forum to boost trade

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :European Union (EU) hosted the fourth edition of EU-Pakistan business Forum in Peshawar to widen bilateral trade opportunities for both the EU and Pakistani businesses, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

After three previous programmes held at Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi on 8 September, 13 October & 17 November respectively last year, the current event in Peshawar was attended by representatives of local SMEs from key sectors, including Handicrafts & Carpets, Tourism, Stone and Gems.

The programme will also help identify new sectors for expanding the export base and diversifying exports. EU-granted GSP+ status to Pakistan provides two thirds of tariff lines duty free access to the EU market with the rest on preferential duties.

Speaking on the occasion, the Charge D'affaires of EU to Pakistan, Thomas Seiler said that they had come to Peshawar to hold the 4th EU-Pakistan Business Forum, with the hope and confidence that it would widen trade opportunities - especially for the small and medium enterprises.

He said that they also expected that the programme would enable exporters to reap full benefits from the EU-granted GSP+ concessions to Pakistan by developing contacts in the EU market, and thus paving the way for the SMEs to become real engines for economic development.

