EU Parliament Calls for Action on Energy Prices, Bulgarian, Romanian Accession to Schengen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The European Parliament on Wednesday urged the European Commission and member states to take decisive action to curb energy price increases in Europe and allow Bulgaria and Romania to join the Schengen area.

"Most MEPs (members of the European Parliament) also called for much more decisive action to end exorbitant energy prices particularly affecting Europe's most vulnerable households and small businesses. They also regretted the blocking by the Council of Bulgaria and Romania's entry into the Schengen area," the press release said.

The parliament criticized the European Commission's current approach toward the issue of high energy prices as it often uses Article 122 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, which envisages adoption of emergency measures by the European Council only without consent or a proposal from the parliament.

"On the issue of energy prices, MEPs criticized the Commission's repeated use of Article 122, arguing these proposals get blocked in the Council and that procedures where legislative responsibility is shared between Parliament and Council would have allowed for progress," the statement read.

Last week, the EU member states voted in favor of Croatia's accession to the Schengen area, whereas the Romanian and Bulgarian bids were rejected because of Austria's veto, which sparked backlash from these two states and some other EU countries.

On Tuesday, EU energy ministers at an extraordinary meeting once again failed to agree on a mechanism for limiting gas price hikes and are expected to consider the issue on December 19.