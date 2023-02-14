UrduPoint.com

EU Parliament Passes Zero-Emissions Draft Bill For New Cars From 2035

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2023 | 11:15 PM

EU Parliament Passes Zero-Emissions Draft Bill for New Cars From 2035

The European Parliament on Tuesday passed a draft bill that would require new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in the European Union to produce zero CO2 emissions to enter the EU market from 2035 as part of the EU's fight against climate change

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) The European Parliament on Tuesday passed a draft bill that would require new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in the European Union to produce zero CO2 emissions to enter the EU market from 2035 as part of the EU's fight against climate change.

"Parliament approved the new CO2 emissions reduction targets for new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, part of the 'Fit for 55' package ... The new legislation sets the path towards zero CO2 emissions for new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in 2035," the parliament said in a statement.

Interim emission reduction goals are set at 55% for cars and 50% for vans by 2030, the statement read.

Such a measure reportedly entails squeezing new cars with internal combustion engines out of the EU market.

The bill must now be approved by the Council of the EU, after which it can enter into force, according to the statement.

In July 2021, as part of the "Fit for 55" package, the commission introduced a legislative proposal to revise CO2 emission standards for new cars and light commercial vehicles, which aims to contribute to the EU's 2030 and 2050 climate goals, provide benefits for citizens and spur innovation in zero-emission technologies.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Parliament European Union Vehicles July Market From

Recent Stories

UAE Gender Balance Council, World Bank explore coo ..

UAE Gender Balance Council, World Bank explore cooperation to enhance women&#039 ..

1 minute ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends keynote address of RAK ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends keynote address of RAK Ruler at World Government Sum ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE continues humanitarian response to help Syrian ..

UAE continues humanitarian response to help Syrian, Turkish earthquake victims

31 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Chairman of Transitional So ..

UAE President receives Chairman of Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan

46 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Future Readines ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Future Readiness Index during World Governmen ..

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed honours French government&#039;s Op ..

Saif bin Zayed honours French government&#039;s OpenFisca project

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.