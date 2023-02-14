EU Parliament Passes Zero-Emissions Draft Bill for New Cars From 2035

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) The European Parliament on Tuesday passed a draft bill that would require new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in the European Union to produce zero CO2 emissions to enter the EU market from 2035 as part of the EU's fight against climate change.

"Parliament approved the new CO2 emissions reduction targets for new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, part of the 'Fit for 55' package ... The new legislation sets the path towards zero CO2 emissions for new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in 2035," the parliament said in a statement.

Interim emission reduction goals are set at 55% for cars and 50% for vans by 2030, the statement read.

Such a measure reportedly entails squeezing new cars with internal combustion engines out of the EU market.

The bill must now be approved by the Council of the EU, after which it can enter into force, according to the statement.

In July 2021, as part of the "Fit for 55" package, the commission introduced a legislative proposal to revise CO2 emission standards for new cars and light commercial vehicles, which aims to contribute to the EU's 2030 and 2050 climate goals, provide benefits for citizens and spur innovation in zero-emission technologies.