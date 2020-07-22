UrduPoint.com
EU Parliament President Sassoli Says Bloc Should Address Research, Migration Budget Cuts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 04:52 PM

European Parliament President David Sassoli has said on Wednesday that the European Union's proposed multi-year budget, which was agreed upon by the heads of the 27 member states earlier this week, requires further work to ensure that research and migration are suitably funded

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) European Parliament President David Sassoli has said on Wednesday that the European Union's proposed multi-year budget, which was agreed upon by the heads of the 27 member states earlier this week, requires further work to ensure that research and migration are suitably funded.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, EU leaders agreed on a new seven-year budget, also called the multiannual financial framework (MFF), and a COVID-19 recovery fund worth a combined 1.8 trillion Euros ($2.1 trillion). The agreement still requires the approval of the European Parliament, and Sassoli said that he would like to see some revisions to the proposals.

"Then as you know, the MFF, well we want to really go into the substance of some of the cuts that have been proposed. We think that some of those cuts need to be corrected ... because they will simply make it not possible for the EU to reach the objectives that it has set itself, the Green Deal, matters relating to resilience.

If there's less research, how are we going to be more resilient?" the European Parliament president said at a press conference.

Sassoli also raised alarm over the bloc's proposed cuts to its migration and asylum infrastructure.

"If we want to have a common policy on migration and asylum, as the German presidency has said, how can we cut funds for migration? I think that will make our response weaker," he said.

According to the deal agreed upon by EU leaders, the bloc's budget between 2021 and 2027 will be set at 1.074 trillion euros. Additionally, a COVID-19 economic recovery fund comprising of 390 billion euros in grants and 360 billion euros in repayable loans, will be divided among the EU's member states.

