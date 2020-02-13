UrduPoint.com
EU Parliament To Reject Any Long-Term Budget Not 'Ambitious' Enough

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 12:00 AM

EU Parliament to Reject Any Long-Term Budget Not 'Ambitious' Enough

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Members of the European Parliament will only approve a budget that meets the European Union's ambitious needs, the EU legislature's president, David Sassoli, said in a statement after the debate on EU funding for the 2021-2027 period.

It is expected that the EU long-term budget will be discussed on February 20 at an extraordinary meeting of EU heads of state and government. So far, the development of a new financial framework for the next seven years has been hampered by disagreements among member states over the union's priorities.

"The new long-term EU budget is the most important issue at the start of this legislature. The European Parliament supports an ambitious MFF [Multiannual Financial Framework for 2021-2027] because it is needed to finance the ambitious proposals that the European Commission has put forward," Sassoli said, adding that if the European Council refuses to accept the parliament's positions the legislature "will go all the way and reject the new long-term EU budget.

"

In their own statement issued after the debate, lawmakers said that the implementation of new large and expensive projects with a limited budget would inevitably lead to "unacceptable" cuts to current programs.

"Sufficient funding is key to achieve common ambitions such as fighting climate change, the digital and ecological transformation, dealing with the social consequences of the latter, and continuing to support regions and cities, farmers, young people, researchers or entrepreneurs. Implementing the Green Deal with a reduced budget, for example, would mean cutting successful EU programmes elsewhere," the parliament's statement said.

The current EU budget will apply until December 31, 2020.

