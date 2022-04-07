UrduPoint.com

EU Parliament Votes To Refill Strategic Gas Reserves To 80% Before Winter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2022 | 06:40 PM

EU Parliament Votes to Refill Strategic Gas Reserves to 80% Before Winter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The European Parliament on Thursday approved a proposal to accelerate the refilling of Europe's strategic gas reserves before next winter to at least 80%.

"This key legislative proposal is not only about new and much-needed legal provisions - it is first and foremost about securing gas supplies for next winter," Polish Member of European Parliament (MEP) Jerzy Buzek said.

In order to ensure the security of gas supply for households and businesses, MEPs backed the proposal to establish a mandatory minimum 80% level of gas in storage facilities by November 1 and 90% for subsequent years. The proposal was adopted under an urgent procedure process with 516 votes in favour, 25 against and 15 abstentions.

In March, EU leaders requested measures to address the issue of energy independence and protect Europeans from possible supply disruption.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Parliament Independence March November Gas From

Recent Stories

Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Situation ..

Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Kiev

19 minutes ago
 Greek LNG Terminal to Play Crucial Role in Ensurin ..

Greek LNG Terminal to Play Crucial Role in Ensuring EU Gas Supply - Commissioner

19 minutes ago
 Japanese Prime Minister Confirms Intention to Rele ..

Japanese Prime Minister Confirms Intention to Release 15Mln Barrels of Oil From ..

19 minutes ago
 Exhibition held at Institute of Biochemistry Unive ..

Exhibition held at Institute of Biochemistry University of Sindh

39 minutes ago
 Provincial minister asks strict legal action again ..

Provincial minister asks strict legal action against profiteers

39 minutes ago
 UEFA Champions League results

UEFA Champions League results

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.