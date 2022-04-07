EU Parliament Votes to Refill Strategic Gas Reserves to 80% Before Winter

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The European Parliament on Thursday approved a proposal to accelerate the refilling of Europe's strategic gas reserves before next winter to at least 80%.

"This key legislative proposal is not only about new and much-needed legal provisions - it is first and foremost about securing gas supplies for next winter," Polish Member of European Parliament (MEP) Jerzy Buzek said.

In order to ensure the security of gas supply for households and businesses, MEPs backed the proposal to establish a mandatory minimum 80% level of gas in storage facilities by November 1 and 90% for subsequent years. The proposal was adopted under an urgent procedure process with 516 votes in favour, 25 against and 15 abstentions.

In March, EU leaders requested measures to address the issue of energy independence and protect Europeans from possible supply disruption.