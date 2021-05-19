UrduPoint.com
EU Passenger Car Market Jumps Over 218.6% In April

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 02:27 PM

The EU's passenger car market surged 218.6% in April compared to the same month last year, an industry association said Wednesday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) -:The EU's passenger car market surged 218.6% in April compared to the same month last year, an industry association said Wednesday.

Despite this big percentage increase, last month's sales volume was almost 300,000 units lower than that recorded in April 2019, the European automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) said in a statement.

Automobile registrations across the 27-member bloc stood at 862,226 last month, marking double- or even triple-digit percentage gains in the EU region.

All 27 EU markets posted at least double-digit increases last month, while Italy recorded the biggest uplift (3,276.

8%) followed by Ireland (1,988.6%), and Spain (1,787.9%).

The other major markets such as France and Germany also showed increases 568.8% and 90% respectively, year-on-year in April.

For the January-April period, the EU's demand for passenger cars rose by 24.4% compared to the same period last year, and reached 3.4 million.

The EU is the main automotive export market for Turkey, where top international automakers -- Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes, Renault, and Toyota -- are operating.

