EU Plan To Abandon Long-Term Gas Contracts By 2049 Still At Negotiation Level - Moscow

EU Plan to Abandon Long-Term Gas Contracts by 2049 Still At Negotiation Level - Moscow

The European Union's plan to abandon long-term gas contracts by 2049 is still at the negotiation level, the head of the Department of Economic Cooperation of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Dmitry Birichevsky, has told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The European Union's plan to abandon long-term gas contracts by 2049 is still at the negotiation level, the head of the Department of Economic Cooperation of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Dmitry Birichevsky, has told Sputnik.

"I think that so far this is all at the level of conversations, primarily within the European Union itself. There is a discussion on this topic, which we hear and take into account. If colleagues have confidence that the market will regulate everything, and it will be more profitable for them, maybe they will do so," the diplomat said.

