UrduPoint.com

EU Planning New Subsidies To Promote Inhouse Green Tech

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2023 | 08:16 PM

EU planning new subsidies to promote inhouse green tech

The European Union is planning new subsidies to promote inhouse green technology and counter a US measure that the continent's carmakers see as protectionist, the bloc's internal market commissioner said Tuesday

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The European Union is planning new subsidies to promote inhouse green technology and counter a US measure that the continent's carmakers see as protectionist, the bloc's internal market commissioner said Tuesday.

The US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) contains around $370 billion in subsidies for green energy, as well as tax cuts for US-made electric cars and batteries.

European countries have been unsettled by the policy, which lavishes benefits on buyers of US-made electric cars, saying it is discriminatory.

"We need to react, we cannot stay still," European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton told a business forum in Madrid.

The former French economy minister said he was "working hard to propose to our industrial ecosystem something which could be comparable" to the US plan.

"We will propose something very quickly," he said.

Among IRA's provisions are tax credits for electric vehicles -- up to $7,500 for new purchases -- that will only apply if the product is assembled in the US and the majority of components are sourced domestically or from a free trade partner.

Breton said this would create a "barrier" to trade which was "unacceptable" and violated World Trade Organization rules.

US President Joe Biden said last month the Inflation Reduction Act was never intended to disadvantage US allies.

While negotiations are underway between Brussels and Washington for a solution, calls for a tough line from some in the EU have stoked fears of a trade war.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Technology Business Washington European Union Vehicles Brussels Madrid Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Arguments continue in LNG case

Arguments continue in LNG case

4 minutes ago
 Strict action to be taken against flour hoarders: ..

Strict action to be taken against flour hoarders: Chairman Chief Minister Punjab ..

4 minutes ago
 No justice impossible sans independent judiciary: ..

No justice impossible sans independent judiciary: Chief Justice of Azad Jammu an ..

4 minutes ago
 Police conducted search operation in Chakri, 24 he ..

Police conducted search operation in Chakri, 24 held in Rawalpindi

4 minutes ago
 Former Iranian President's Daughter Sentenced to 5 ..

Former Iranian President's Daughter Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison in Unrest Cas ..

8 minutes ago
 South Korea to Correct Mistakes on Korean War Memo ..

South Korea to Correct Mistakes on Korean War Memorial Wall in US - Authorities

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.