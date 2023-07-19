Open Menu

EU Planning To Create $22.5Bln Fund To Replenish Ukraine's Military Stocks - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2023 | 06:00 AM

EU Planning to Create $22.5Bln Fund to Replenish Ukraine's Military Stocks - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) The European Union will propose to create a 20 billion Euros ($22.5 billion) fund to replenish Ukraine's military stocks over the next four years, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing diplomats familiar with the matter.

The report added that the EU would help countries cover their costs of military assistance to Ukraine.

EU foreign ministers will discuss the plan during a meeting on July 20, the newspaper noted, adding that it is planned to approve the proposal by the fall. At the same time, there is no guarantee that all 20 billion euros will be spent as part of the initiative, the report said.

