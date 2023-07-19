MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) The European Union will propose to create a 20 billion Euros ($22.5 billion) fund to replenish Ukraine's military stocks over the next four years, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing diplomats familiar with the matter.

The report added that the EU would help countries cover their costs of military assistance to Ukraine.

EU foreign ministers will discuss the plan during a meeting on July 20, the newspaper noted, adding that it is planned to approve the proposal by the fall. At the same time, there is no guarantee that all 20 billion euros will be spent as part of the initiative, the report said.