EU Plans To Centralize At Least 15% Of Gas Purchases - Reports

Published October 17, 2022 | 09:21 PM

EU Plans to Centralize at Least 15% of Gas Purchases - Reports

Brussels is planning to fill at least 15% of EU member states' gas storage facilities through a European central point, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Monday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) Brussels is planning to fill at least 15% of EU member states' gas storage facilities through a European central point, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Monday.

The proposal is part of the European Commission's package of measures to restart the initiative of joint gas purchases, according to the newspaper. The EU leaders are expected to give the green light to a new set of tools to combat rising prices in the gas market at a summit later this week.

The idea of creating such a procurement center was approved back in spring, but has since been on the ropes largely due to Germany's resistance. However, Brussels seems to have managed to get Berlin to join this proposal, the newspaper reported.

According to the European Commission, EU gas reserves exceed 91%, with 19 out of 27 member states having storage tanks. However, as gas and electricity prices are extremely high and unstable, EU member states are competing with each other for suppliers, which increases prices even more, the newspaper said.

The EU has managed to significantly reduce the consumption of Russian gas since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine. The share of consumption of Russian gas decreased from 41% in 2021 to 9% this year, and of Russian liquefied natural gas from 45% in 2021 to 14%, according to the newspaper.

