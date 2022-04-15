EU Plans to Impose Phased Import Ban on Russian Oil - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) The European Union is planning to impose a phased embargo on Russian oil products, which will allow EU member states, in particular Germany, to find alternative suppliers, The New York Times reported on Thursday, citing unnamed EU diplomats.

Last week, the EU agreed on a fifth package of anti-Russian sanctions, which will include a ban on coal imports from Russia.

Negotiations on the oil embargo will be postponed until the final round of the French presidential election to ensure that the result of the election will not be affected by the talks, the report said.

There is a growing sense that this measure will be taken even in the absence of a so-called trigger, an event which would force the EU to impose the sanctions, as happened with the Bucha incident, the sources noted.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.