UrduPoint.com

EU Plans To Impose Phased Import Ban On Russian Oil - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2022 | 12:10 AM

EU Plans to Impose Phased Import Ban on Russian Oil - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) The European Union is planning to impose a phased embargo on Russian oil products, which will allow EU member states, in particular Germany, to find alternative suppliers, The New York Times reported on Thursday, citing unnamed EU diplomats.

Last week, the EU agreed on a fifth package of anti-Russian sanctions, which will include a ban on coal imports from Russia.

Negotiations on the oil embargo will be postponed until the final round of the French presidential election to ensure that the result of the election will not be affected by the talks, the report said.

There is a growing sense that this measure will be taken even in the absence of a so-called trigger, an event which would force the EU to impose the sanctions, as happened with the Bucha incident, the sources noted.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Oil Germany Luhansk Donetsk New York February Event From

Recent Stories

Khaqan Abbasi blasts Ex PM for mishandling country ..

Khaqan Abbasi blasts Ex PM for mishandling country's affairs

11 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Avoiding Direct Conflict With Russia ..

Blinken Says Avoiding Direct Conflict With Russia in Interest of US

11 minutes ago
 Turkey's Balancing Act on Ukraine Crisis Gets Prec ..

Turkey's Balancing Act on Ukraine Crisis Gets Precarious

11 minutes ago
 Latvian Foreign Ministry Tells Citizens to Avoid V ..

Latvian Foreign Ministry Tells Citizens to Avoid Visiting Belarus Despite Visa-F ..

11 minutes ago
 US Sends Envoy to Seoul to Discuss North Korea's I ..

US Sends Envoy to Seoul to Discuss North Korea's ICBM Launches - State Departmen ..

12 minutes ago
 HDA starts demarcation of roads for the parking fa ..

HDA starts demarcation of roads for the parking facilities

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.