EU Plans To Recommend Cuts To Hungary's Funding Over Corruption Concerns - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2022 | 02:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The European Commission intends to recommend reducing funding for Hungary over concerns about widespread corruption in the country, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing EU officials.
The EU executive body plans to formalize its assessment on the matter on Sunday, the news agency said, adding that the final decision is expected within three months.