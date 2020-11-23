EU Pledges Over $218Mln in Debt Relief for 29 of Poorest Nations to Ease COVID-19 Burden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The European Union said on Monday that it would contribute 183 million Euros ($217.8 million) to debt relief for 29 of the world's poorest and most vulnerable nations to help them free up resources for the COVID-19 fight.

"The EU will contribute ‚¬183 million to the IMF's Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust for debt relief in 29 low-income countries, allowing them to increase their social, health and economic spending in response to the COVID-19 crisis," the commission said.

The announcement comes a day after the G20 countries endorsed an extension of the Debt Service Suspension Initiative to facilitate higher pandemic-related spending through June 2021.

According to the commission, the EU has been "leading global efforts to do more on debt relief and debt restructuring efforts" and hopes that other players to follow suit.

Kristalina Georgieva, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director, has thanked the bloc for the contribution, calling it "a critical step to help the world's most vulnerable countries provide health care and economic support for their people" and urging other donors to join the efforts.