EU Position On Limiting Long-Term Gas Contracts May Become Balanced - Russian Official

EU Position on Limiting Long-Term Gas Contracts May Become Balanced - Russian Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) It is necessary to wait for the end of EU discussions on the idea of limiting long-term gas contracts by 2049, as the bloc's position on the matter may become balanced, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the European commission proposed to ban the EU from extending long-term contracts for natural gas imports after 2049.

"As experience often shows, after all, based on the results of the discussions, a more balanced position is born. Therefore, let's wait until the end of the conversations that are now going on there, and see how the final proposals of the European Commission will look like," Sorokin said.

