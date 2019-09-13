EU posts $11.5B trade deficit in Jan-July

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

European Union's foreign trade balance saw a 10.2 billion ($11.5 billion) deficit in the first seven months of 2019, the bloc's statistical office revealed on Friday

According to Eurostat, trade deficit rose by 409% year-on-year in the January-July period, from 2 billion ($2.4 billion) in the same period last year.

Exports from the EU increased by 4.5% to1.18 trillion ($1.33 trillion), while imports were 1.19 trillion ($1.34 trillion), up 5.2%, in seven months on an annual basis.

Intra-EU28 trade rose 2.3% to reach 2.1 trillion ($2.37 trillion) year-on-year in the same period.

The U.S. was the bloc's main trade partner, with �169.8 billion ($191.9 billion) imports from the union and 206.6 billion ($233.45 billion) in exports.

By export volume, China, Switzerland, Russia, and Turkey followed the U.S. in the same period, said EuroStat.

China was the top source of EU imports with 237.

8 billion ($268.7 billion), followed by the U.S., Russia, Switzerland, and Norway.

Country-to-country trade balances indicated that the EU incurred the largest deficit with China -- nearly 109.2 billion ($123.4 billion) -- and the highest surplus with the U.S. -- 90.9 billion ($102.7 billion) over the same period.

Turkey posted a 4.9-billion ($5.5-billion) trade surplus with the EU, exporting 42.3 billion ($47.7 billion) and importing 47.2 billion ($53.3 billion).

Meanwhile, in the same period, the eurozone posted a �126.1 billion ($142.5 billion) trade surplus, by exporting �1.37 billion ($1.54 billion) and importing 1.24 billion ($1.4 billion).

The Eurozone/euro area or EA19 represents the member states that use the single Currency -- the euro -- while the EU28 defines all member countries of the bloc.

The average Euro/U.S. Dollar exchange rate was 1.13 in the first seven months of the year, down from 1.20 at the same point last year.